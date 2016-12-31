Iraqi Security Forces Prevent Terror Attack in Baghdad's Shia District

DUBAI (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Daesh terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries claimed responsibility for conducting a twin terrorist attack, which hit central Baghdad during the morning rush hour, claiming lives of at least 28 and injuring 54 people.

"Provided with the intelligence data, Iraqi forces in the northern sector of Baghdad followed a car bomb driven by two suicide bombers to Kadhimiya district for a terror attack and managed to trap and undermine the car, killing the terrorists. In addition, the security forces defused bombs in several Baghdad's southern districts," the statement said.