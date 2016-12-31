Register
16:01 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Deir al-Zor province and Iraq. The price for a barrel of crude oil varies and is controlled by the Islamic State, but it is currently at $44 dollars per barrel, he said.

    Russian Warplanes Reportedly Conduct Airstrikes Against Daesh Oil Routes

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    128260

    The Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly conducted a series of airstrikes against Daesh oil supply routes, destroying several of the terrorists' tanker trucks, Al Masdar reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

    Supporters of the Islamic State militant group on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports to show a gun-mounted vehicle operated by the group firing at Syrian troops north of Palmyra city, in Homs, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Militant Photo
    What We Know So Far About Daesh Attack on Palmyra
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Al Masdar media outlet, early on Saturday, Russian jets launched airstrikes against Daesh positions at the oil and gas rich towns of As Sukhnah and Arak northeast of Palmyra, destroying several supply vehicles headed to Raqqa.

    The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the reports.

    Earlier in December, the Syrian government forces had to retreat from Palmyra after Daesh launched a large-scale offensive.

    Daesh has been able to seize large territories in both Syria and Iraq since 2014 and used the oil fields in the captured areas to smuggle petroleum.

    Related:

    After Aleppo Syrian Army Likely to Launch Offensive on Palmyra, Idlib
    US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Destroy Daesh Bunkers Near Syria’s Palmyra
    Lack of Syria-US Coordination Led to Daesh Capture of Palmyra
    Tags:
    oil smuggling, Daesh, Russia, Palmyra, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      Russia needs DRONES CAMERAS to watch water resources. They been contaminated and closed by MILITANTS of the west and terrorists.
      One way is for Russia to create a ship to de salinate water and make it drinkable.

      Sending tons of water into Syria. What west wants is that SYRIA BUY their water. REFUSE their water at all costs.

      Russia doesn't understand the THUGS. They gang up, because no one can do them NOTHING.
      So keeping them OFF the markets where they mess is one way to mess them.

      Next is for Russia to create BIG water filtration system\s to restore the water services. And drone to catch anyone .
      ID possible, until Syria can easily overtake this responsibility. Which may be soon.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok