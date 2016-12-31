Russian Warplanes Reportedly Conduct Airstrikes Against Daesh Oil Routes

The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the reports.
Earlier in December, the Syrian government forces had to retreat from Palmyra after Daesh launched a large-scale offensive.
Daesh has been able to seize large territories in both Syria and Iraq since 2014 and used the oil fields in the captured areas to smuggle petroleum.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia needs DRONES CAMERAS to watch water resources. They been contaminated and closed by MILITANTS of the west and terrorists.
cast235
One way is for Russia to create a ship to de salinate water and make it drinkable.
Sending tons of water into Syria. What west wants is that SYRIA BUY their water. REFUSE their water at all costs.
Russia doesn't understand the THUGS. They gang up, because no one can do them NOTHING.
So keeping them OFF the markets where they mess is one way to mess them.
Next is for Russia to create BIG water filtration system\s to restore the water services. And drone to catch anyone .
ID possible, until Syria can easily overtake this responsibility. Which may be soon.