Russian Warplanes Reportedly Conduct Airstrikes Against Daesh Oil Routes

What We Know So Far About Daesh Attack on Palmyra

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Al Masdar media outlet, early on Saturday, Russian jets launched airstrikes against Daesh positions at the oil and gas rich towns of As Sukhnah and Arak northeast of Palmyra, destroying several supply vehicles headed to Raqqa.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the reports.

Earlier in December, the Syrian government forces had to retreat from Palmyra after Daesh launched a large-scale offensive.

Daesh has been able to seize large territories in both Syria and Iraq since 2014 and used the oil fields in the captured areas to smuggle petroleum.