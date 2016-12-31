Russia Donates Mobile Field Hospital to Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The statement added that all of the hospital’s medical equipment and medicines were also granted to Syria.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry donated to Syria the aeromobile hospital, which was working beside Aleppo," the statement read, stressing that the move was conducted at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On November 29, Putin ordered sending special task medical unit and mobile field hospitals to provide immediate medical assistance to residents of Aleppo.

The Centrospas mobile field hospital for 50 patients is capable of operating in autonomous mode for 30 days, and it can also provide ambulatory treatment for some 200 people per day. The hospital is equipped with all necessary facilities to carry out most complicated surgeries.