Register
14:30 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Israel vs. Palestine

    Two-State Solution 'Holds the Key to Israeli-Palestinian Peace'

    © Flickr/ Jordan Sitkin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    111630

    The alliance between the US and Israel is strong despite existing disagreements, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following a spat with the US Secretary of State John Kerry over the stalled Middle East peace process. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. Alon Ben-Meir, expert from New York University in Middle East politics.

    “Israel has been warned many times that the construction of settlements in the West Bank is an impediment to peace. As long as the settlements continue to expand, the prospects of establishing a Palestinian state will shrink over time,” Dr. Ben-Muir said.

    He added that as long as Hamas keeps calling for Israel’s destruction there will be no peace. There is also a great deal of mistrust and insecurity existing between Israel and the Palestinians.

    “If you really want to reach an agreement, you have to start a process of reconciliation. The problem is, however, that the Israeli government openly says that it doesn’t want a Palestinian state because it wants to annex much of the Palestinian lands in the West Bank. These are the core issues holding up a peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

    John Kerry said that a two state option was best for an Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement.

    Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas is pictured during a meeting with the Norwegian foreign minister in the West Bank city of Ramallah on September 8, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Abbas Momani
    Palestine to Resume Talks With Israel Only if Settlement Activity Stops
    When asked to comment on this, Dr. Ben-Meir said that the "two-state" option was key to ending the conflict because neither Israelis nor Palestinians will enjoy prosperity and security unless there are two independent Israeli and Palestinian states existing side by side.

    “This is central to the future of both peoples. Right now Israelis see Palestinians as terrorists and Palestinians see Israelis as occupiers, so what you need to do is to bring the two peoples together and make them talk to each other. Without this there will be no agreement. They have negotiated several times in the past, but they have not reached any agreement. As long as this psychological factor [of mistrust and animosity] exists they are not going to get people to sit down together,” he added.

    With the Israeli-Palestinian conflict still unresolved and the “two-state” solution having previously failed, Alon Ben-Meir believes that bringing Israelis and Palestinians together, creating an atmosphere of mutual trust and making them talk to each other, is the only way to end the stalemate.

    “If they do not have this atmosphere of peace, they cannot sit together and negotiate.”

    Meanwhile, there is growing support in both Israel and Palestine also for a “single-state” solution.

    When asked about the advantages and disadvantages of this plan and whether it is possible at all, Dr. Ben-Meir said that he didn’t think so because Israelis want to have an independent democratic state of their own and maintain some control over the Palestinian territories by preventing them from uniting into a single state.

    “Israelis fear that someday the Palestinian population will eventually be as large, or even larger, than the Jewish population. One state means that you either have a democratic country [where Jews and Arabs live together as one nation] or you have an apartheid state. I believe that this is too unacceptable even to many Israelis.”

    "The Palestinians would accept [the single state option] only if they are treated fairly and equally as Israeli citizens, but this won’t happen,” Dr. Ben-Muir concluded.

    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria at the United Nations in New York on December 18, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Palestine to Appeal to UNSC If Israel Fails to Implement Settlements Resolution
    On December 28, US Secretary of State John Kerry slammed Netanyahu’s policies backing the expansion of settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank as a threat a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    In turn, Netanyahu dismissed Kerry’s claims as biased against Israel and barely touching on the root of the conflict that is Palestine’s opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries.

    The Israeli Prime Minister was not the only leader to criticize John Kerry for his speech. British Prime Minister Theresa May also said his remarks were inappropriate.

    In response to Mrs. May’s statement, the US State Department said it was surprised by her comment.

    The latest development casts another blow to the already strained US-Israeli alliance, but experts predict ties could see a U-turn under a Trump presidency. Earlier, the US president-elect vowed a fresh start in relations with Tel Aviv, when he takes office on January 20.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Palestine to Resume Talks With Israel Only if Settlement Activity Stops
    Palestine to Appeal to UNSC If Israel Fails to Implement Settlements Resolution
    Tags:
    mistrust, solutions, insecurity, conflict, U.S. Department of State, Alon Ben-Muir, John Kerry, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      arpito
      as far as I am concerned, the @two state solution@ is an obscuring phrase to mean the ending of the Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank and stopping settlement activity on occupied territories. What is really needed in addition is the return of East Jerusalem and the rolling back of all illegal settlements. This will not happen because the dirty Je'ws are unfortuonately the victors. So the World will wait until the next pogrom when the equalization will take place.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok