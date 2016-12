Baghdad was rocked by two explosions on Saturday morning. At least 28 people were killed, about 54 injured, local media reported, citing the police and medical services.

Both blasts occurred in the shopping area of the central Sanak district. The second bomb went off when people started gathering to rescue the wounded in the first explosion.

One of the explosions was performed by a suicide bomber, while the second blast was caused by the put explosives, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told the media.

