Syrian Army Eliminates Over 120 Daesh Militants in Eastern Homs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The army repelled the Daesh attack near T4 airbase killing 70 militants as well as destroying seven tanks simultaneously attacking them from another flank and eliminating 50 militants along with three tanks, the Fars news agency reported.

At another point, the servicemen targeted an Daesh vehicle, leaving six militants dead.

Earlier in December, Daesh recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra in the province. According to various sources, the number of terrorists that took part in the storming of the city reached 5,000 including hundreds of suicide bombers and dozens of armored vehicles. According to the Homs governor, the government forces manages to evacuate some 80 percent of city's civilian population.

The civil war has been raging in Syria since 2011, with government forces loyal to President Bashar Assad fighting numerous opposition factions and extremist groups. The Daesh extremist group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, has been able to capture large territories in both Syria and Iraq since 2014.

