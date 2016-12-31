PKK Leader to Withdraw Forces From Northern Region of Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "The period we are in is an important period in which the fate of our people will be determined. At such a time, the unity of the Kurdish people is more valuable than ever. Therefore, we want to solve all existing problems with dialogue," Karayilan said in a statement, as quoted by Hurriyet Daily News on Friday.

Karayilan outlined the importance of national unity and stressed that it was in the Kurdish people's best interest to build that unity without wasting the "blood of the martyrs".

The PKK leader added that the Kurdistan Workers Party and the KDP have been conducting ongoing negotiations on the subject of the former's presence in Sinjar and that PKK was ready to leave the area at the conclusion of the talks.

Sinjar was liberated from Daesh, a terror group outlawed in Russia and many other countries, by Kurdish-led forces in November 2015. Kurds have already established a military base in the region.

In Turkey, Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state, however, the PKK is outlawed in Turkey.

The Kurds comprise ancient tribal groups, which are currently living in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. Kurdistan is an autonomous region of Iraq. Its status is formalized in the country’s Constitution.

Earlier this month, Saad Hadithi, spokesman for the Iraqi prime minister, said that Iraq opposes the presence of PKK on its territory and is not involved in financing the party.