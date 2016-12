© AP Photo/ Hussein Malla Turkish Security Forces Detain 508 People in One Week in Anti-PKK Operations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The security forces killed the militant identified as S.I., code-named Ozan, in the eastern Tunceli province as he tried to attack on a station of the Turkish forces, Anadolu news agency said, citing the General Staff's statement.

PKK is outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK members.

Turkish authorities have imposed several round-the-clock curfews in Kurdish-populated towns in country's southeast, preventing civilians from fleeing the regions where the military operations are taking place.