© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Did Obama Actually Help Israel at the UN?

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 23, the UN Security Council passed a resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in a 14-0 vote. The United States was the only country that abstained from the vote and did not use its veto.

The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

Israel’s decision to continue settlement projects on occupied Palestinian territories will “definitely provoke a reaction,” the head of the IRGC's public relations office, Gen. Ramezan Sharif said Thursday, as cited by Tasnim News Agency, adding that a possible subsequent war would lead to Israel's collapse.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.