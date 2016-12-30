Turkish MP Reveals Identity of Burned Men Depicted in Daesh Video

Turkish Sabah newspaper cited a representative of Turkish authorities as saying that "as a result of careful technical analysis of video data authenticity, it was revealed that the released video is a result of video editing."

In his turn, Turkish MP from the ruling AKP party Samil Tayyar said that one of the men burned in Daesh video is actually a Daesh militant. The second one could be a soldier, who fled the Turkish city of Kilis located on the Turkish Syrian border.

In an interview with Gaziantep Pusula newspaper, Tayyar pointed out that "one of the persons appearing in the video has nothing to do with the Turkish Armed Forces. He was a member of Daesh cell in Konya dressed in the uniform."

The identity of the second man is currently being established.

"This is probably the soldier who left his post in Kilis. Whether he was kidnapped or he abandoned his post, is now being examined. Experts believe the second version is more likely, but the exact information will be made public after an investigation," Tayyar said.

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas Turkish Troops Kill Daesh Military Commander in North Syria

On August 24, Turkish forces, backed by US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area of the Daesh.

The Daesh jihadist group, outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries throughout the world, has taken control of vast areas in Iraq and Syria, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

