Israeli Media: Netanyahu Under Investigation for Bribery

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Israel's Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit ordered to launch a criminal investigation against Netanyahu, according to the Israeli Channel 10 TV. The TV channel did not provide further details, adding only that the investigation was expected to be launched into two different affairs.

"All these scandals have turned out to be baseless and so will the allegations being published in the media now," Netanyahu said in a statement, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

He added that the potential case would "come to nothing."

According to Israeli media, the prime minister has been allegedly involved in a number of corruption cases, however none of them led to criminal investigations.