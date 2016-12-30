BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

Putin also called on the Syrian government, armed opposition and all countries with influence on the situation in the Arab republic to support the reached agreements and to take part in the anticipated reconciliation talks in Astana.

"The night was quiet in Aleppo, according to our sources, [it was also quiet] in Damascus and Homs. Everybody seems to comply with the ceasefire," the spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

