© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun/File Photo Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Slams Obama's Middle East Policy

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – New Year does not have an official status in Israel, but is celebrated by hundreds of people.

In a video address released on Facebook, Netanyahu greeted Russian-speaking residents of Israel in Russian, saying "good evening friends" and then thanked them for their contributions to the Israeli society.

The Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashana) is celebrated in the fall, 163 days after the first day of Passover.