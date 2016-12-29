Turkey's President Calls on NATO to Pick Side in Fight Against Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The NATO should "set hypocrisy aside" and make a decision on whether or not the organization supports Turkey's fight against the Islamic State (ISIL, known as Daesh in Arabic), Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

"The coalition supposedly established to fight Daesh does not provide any support to Turkey's al-Bab operation, which is inflicting the most damage on the terrorists and is breaking the back of Daesh," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Daily Sabah news outlet.

Erdogan warned that terrorist groups like the ISIL and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), who he alleges are supported by the West, are likely to "bite the hand which feeds them."

On Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey has a photographic and video evidence of the US-led coalition support for the Islamic State, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

US Department of State spokesman Mark Toner said that Erdogan's accusation was "ludicrous" and had "no basis."

Ankara considers the PYD and its armed wing, the YPG, to be affiliated with the PKK, which has been designated a terrorist group by Turkey.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations, including Turkey, has been conducting airstrikes against the Islamic State, a terror group outlawed in multiple countries.