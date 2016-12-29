US Admits Civilians May be Dead After Targeting Daesh Near Mosul Hospital

WASHINGTON, December 29 (Sputnik) — An airstrike conducted by the US-led coalition near the Iraqi city of Mosul on Thursday may have resulted in civilian casualties, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a release.

"During operations to liberate Mosul on Dec. 29, a Coalition air strike struck a van carrying ISIL [Islamic State] fighters observed firing a SPG9/RPG recoilless rifle before loading the weapon in the van and driving off," the release issued on Thursday said.

The task force noted that "the van was struck in what was later determined to be a hospital compound parking lot resulting in possible civilian casualties."