ANKARA (Sputnik) — Ankara hopes that the Syrian ceasefire agreement signed earlier on Thursday will stop the ongoing hostilities in the Arab republic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

"Today together with Russia we signed a very important agreement on ceasefire in Syria that should stop the bloodshed in Syria that lasts for years. We are hoping that it will be an important step that will end all misfortunes that have been happening in Syria until today," Yildirim said speaking at a business event in Ankara.

© REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse UN Syria Envoy Hopes Ceasefire to Contribute to Syria Talks, Ease Humanitarian Deliveries

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that three ceasefire documents had been signed between the Syrian government and the armed opposition forces.

The ceasefire takes effect from midnight on Thursday (22:00 GMT). The documents also introduce a monitor mechanism and set forth that the parties are ready to start peace negotiations.