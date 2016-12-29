Syrian Opposition's HNC Says Ceasefire Important Step Toward Political Solution

Earlier Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the ceasefire regime n Syria would take effect at 00:00 on December 30.
"We welcome the agreement on cessation of fire, which the committee sought and agreed to it in February… And insist that the ceasefire should be comprehensive, rather than partial," Agha told Sputnik by phone.
"We believe a comprehensive ceasefire and protection of civilians is an important step on the way to a serious political solution," he said.
Three ceasefire documents have been signed between the Syrian government and the armed opposition forces. The ceasefire takes effect at midnight local time on Friday, December 30 (22:00 GMT on Thursday). The documents also introduce a monitor mechanism and set forth that the parties are ready to start peace negotiations.
