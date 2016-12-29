Syrian Opposition's HNC Says Ceasefire Important Step Toward Political Solution

© AFP 2016/ BARAA AL-HALABI Russian Defense Ministry Unveils List of Militant Groups Joining Syrian Ceasefire

DUBAI (Sputnik) — The Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) considers a comprehensive ceasefire an important step on the way to a serious political solution and insists on the need for its full, rather than partial implementation, HNC spokesman Riyad Naasan Agha said Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the ceasefire regime n Syria would take effect at 00:00 on December 30.

"We welcome the agreement on cessation of fire, which the committee sought and agreed to it in February… And insist that the ceasefire should be comprehensive, rather than partial," Agha told Sputnik by phone.

"We believe a comprehensive ceasefire and protection of civilians is an important step on the way to a serious political solution," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks.

Three ceasefire documents have been signed between the Syrian government and the armed opposition forces. The ceasefire takes effect at midnight local time on Friday, December 30 (22:00 GMT on Thursday). The documents also introduce a monitor mechanism and set forth that the parties are ready to start peace negotiations.