Turkish Foreign Minister Says Moscow, Ankara Guarantors of Syrian Ceasefire

Syrian Command Announces Full Nationwide Ceasefire Starting Friday

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Anadolu news agency, Russia and Turkey guarantee implementation of the ceasefire agreement, while the designated terrorist groups are not part of the ceasefire deal.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the nationwide ceasefire in Syria will take effect at midnight local time on Friday, December 30 (22:00 GMT on Thursday).