Syrian Command Announces Full Nationwide Ceasefire Starting Friday

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Syrian government forces are ending combat operations throughout the Arab republic on Friday, the Syrian Army command said Thursday.
"Following the victories and successes of our armed forces in a number of areas, the Syrian army command announced the full ceasefire throughout the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic," the command said in a statement.
"It was just reported that today, a few hours ago, an event occurred which we have not just been waiting for, for a long time, but which we've worked hard to bring about. Three documents have been signed," Putin said.
"The first document [is an agreement signed] between the Syrian government and the armed opposition regarding the ceasefire in the Syrian Arab Republic," he said.
"The second document is a set of measures to monitor the ceasefire arrangement, and the third document is a statement of readiness to start peace negotiations on the Syrian settlement," Putin said at a meeting with the foreign and defense ministers.
He added that the agreements on Syria are fragile, and require special attention and patience, as well as constant contact with partners.
