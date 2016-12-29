Register
29 December 2016
    A general view shot taken on September 29, 2015, shows a neighbourhood in the Syrian capital Damascus

    Syrian Command Announces Full Nationwide Ceasefire Starting Friday

    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Middle East
    227340

    'Following the victories and successes' of the Syrian goverment forces, the army command declares a nationwide ceasefire in the country.

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Syrian government forces are ending combat operations throughout the Arab republic on Friday, the Syrian Army command said Thursday.

    "Following the victories and successes of our armed forces in a number of areas, the Syrian army command announced the full ceasefire throughout the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic," the command said in a statement.

    A Syrian flag on the background of ruined houses in the Syrian town of Maaloula, 55 km from Damascus, which was twice captured and looted by Jabhat al-Nusra militants.
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Long-Awaited Ceasefire Between Syrian Government, Opposition Agreed Upon - Putin
    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups have reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks.

    "It was just reported that today, a few hours ago, an event occurred which we have not just been waiting for, for a long time, but which we've worked hard to bring about. Three documents have been signed," Putin said.

    "The first document [is an agreement signed] between the Syrian government and the armed opposition regarding the ceasefire in the Syrian Arab Republic," he said.

    "The second document is a set of measures to monitor the ceasefire arrangement, and the third document is a statement of readiness to start peace negotiations on the Syrian settlement," Putin said at a meeting with the foreign and defense ministers.

    He added that the agreements on Syria are fragile, and require special attention and patience, as well as constant contact with partners.

    Tags:
    ceasefire, Syrian crisis, Syrian Arab Army, Syria
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      This does not include recognised terrorist militia not sure on those pockets still in Aleppo full of International NATO advisors? embedded with Al-Nusra, Al -Zinka.
    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      Humm! What a .....
