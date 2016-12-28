Israeli Ex-Defense Minister Slams Netanyahu Over Reaction on UN Resolution

© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun/File Photo Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Slams Obama's Middle East Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "Following the shameful decision of the Security Council, and America's deviation from its strong bond with Israel, both of which are worrisome, diplomatic maneuvering is required and not losing one's head and harming our own international relations with empty words of national pride… We must speak to our friends around the world even when we disagree with them, and even when we're angry, and not boycott or punish them… I have no doubt that more responsible leadership could have prevented [the resolution]," Yaalon said as quoted by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

On December 23, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

On December 24, Netanyahu canceled invitation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman after Kiev voted in favor of the resolution.

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said that Israel was temporarily restricting contacts with countries that voted last week in the UN Security Council to support a resolution against Israeli settlements in the West Bank.