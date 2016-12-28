Israeli Ex-Defense Minister Slams Netanyahu Over Reaction on UN Resolution

On December 23, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.
On December 24, Netanyahu canceled invitation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman after Kiev voted in favor of the resolution.
On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said that Israel was temporarily restricting contacts with countries that voted last week in the UN Security Council to support a resolution against Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
