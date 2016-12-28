Register
22:48 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Two US military Black Hawk helicopters take off from its compound in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul (file photo)

    US Troops to Deploy Near Mosul Frontline, Trying to Revive Stalled Offensive

    © AFP 2016/ Mauricio LIMA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 19702

    US military officials have announced that Iraqi forces will soon resume their offensive against Daesh in the jihadists’ Mosul stronghold, as part of new US troop deployments to the area.

    Roughly 10,000 fighters, including Kurdish security forces, popular mobilization units and Iraqi forces have been involved in the conflict to retake Mosul, the largest Iraqi ground operation since the 2003 beginning of the US-led invasion. 

    U.S. Army soldiers move through Qayara West Coalition base in Qayara, some 50 kilometers south of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic
    US Commander: Two More Years to Clear Daesh from Mosul, Raqqa

    Washington will likely have a more prominent combat role in the coming movements than they have had since withdrawing from Iraq in 2011 following a pledge from President Barack Obama. Advancement of the Iraqi troops have slowed, but they have been able to retake about a quarter of Mosul, and this month plan to engage what is termed an "operational refit," the first noteworthy pause since the beginning of the campaign.

    Two weeks ago, a unit of several thousand heavily-armored federal police redeployed from the southern edge of Mosul to fortify the eastern front, which suffered heavy losses following a Daesh counterattack. 

    This image posted online on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, by supporters of the Islamic State militant group on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports to show a convoy of vehicles of IS driving in a desert area of east of Palmyra city, in Homs, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Militant Photo
    US-Led Coalition's Mosul Strategy Allows Daesh Terrorists to Swarm Central Syria

    In a Sunday interview,  Lieutenant Colonel Stuart James said, "Right now we're staging […] for the next phase of the attack as we start the penetration into the interior of east Mosul…So right now, positioning forces and positioning men and equipment into the interior of east Mosul… it's going to happen in the next several days."

    Although three US servicemen have been killed in the last 15 months, and American troops will be at greater risk in their new placement in Mosul, James described the danger level as "moderate." 

    He said, "If we achieve great success on the first day and we gain momentum, then it may go very quickly. If Daesh fights very hard the first day and we run into a roadblock and we have to go back and go OK that was not the correct point of penetration, it may take longer." according to Reuters.

    James also explained that US troops becoming more deeply integrated with Iraqi ground troops can help the former to become more knowledgeable about the landscape and will increase their "situational understanding." 

    An Iraqi soldier stands atop an armoured vehicle in the town of Tal Abtah, south of Tal Afar, on December 10, 2016, after they retook the area during a broad offencive to retake the city of Mosul from Islamic State (IS) jihadists
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraqi Army Denies Reports of US-Led Coalition Strike on Troops in Mosul

    As part of an international coalition assisting Iraqi forces, US advisers have trained tens of thousands of Iraqi troops on the ground and have conducted thousands of airstrikes. They will continue working with these forces alongside an elite unit of the Interior Ministry in the new offensive.

    When defeated, jihadists will have to give up their plans to establish a caliphate in the ethnically-diverse city of some 1.5 million people.  On Tuesday an airstrike conducted by the US-led coalition destroyed the last functioning bridge over the river Tigris, which Daesh used to move fighters and supplies throughout the area.

    Related:

    Iraqi Troops Retreat From Mosul Hospital, Quickly Regroup
    Iraqi Forces Face Uphill Battle in Mosul Amid Fierce Fighting by Daesh - Barzani
    Iraqi Troops Recapture Three Northern Districts in Mosul
    Daesh Uses 4 Car Bombs to Stop Iraqi Counter-Terrorist Service Advance in Mosul
    US Airstrike in Mosul Reportedly Leaves 90 Iraqi Servicemen Dead
    Tags:
    battle for mosul, Mosul operation, Daesh, US military, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow Queen International Beauty Contest in China
    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    Erdogan
    Erdogan's Blame Game
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok