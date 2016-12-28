Register
    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on Middle East peace at the Department of State in Washington December 28, 2016

    Kerry Slams Netanyahu, Defends US Abstention in UN on Israeli Settlements

    © REUTERS/ James Lawler Duggan
    Middle East
    439602

    On Wednesday, Secretary of State John Kerry energetically defended the Obama administration's decision not to veto a UN Security Council bill condemning Israeli settlement construction on Palestinian land. Observers described Kerry's remarks as the toughest criticism in years by a US official of Washington's Israeli ally.

    US Secretary of State John Kerry attends a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Israeli, Palestinians Should Agree on Borders Based on 1967 Lines - Kerry
    Speaking to reporters, Kerry blew off allegations by Israel that the US had failed to defend its ally on the international stage, saying categorically that "no American administration has done more for Israel's security than Barack Obama's." The secretary pointed to the massive military assistance the US has provided Israel under Obama's tenure. "More than half of our entire global foreign military financing goes to Israel," he said.

    Touching on the vote at the UN Security Council, Kerry said that the US had in fact voted "in accordance with our values." The secretary explained that the US could not condone Israel's illegal settlements on Palestinian land, which threaten the two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian peace. Kerry stressed that the US is "fundamentally oppose[d]" to giving "license to unfettered settlement construction.

    Kerry made the remarks amid deteriorating relations between Washington and Tel Aviv in recent months. The Obama administration's relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was further soured last week, when the US decided not to veto a draft resolution in the Security Council calling on Israel to immediately halt all settlement activities in Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem. The US abstained from the vote despite calls by Israel to veto the measure.

    President Barack Obama in the White House Press Briefing Room
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Did Obama Actually Help Israel at the UN?
    At Wednesday's press event, the secretary of state stressed that "friends need to tell each other the hard truths," and suggested that US friendship does not mean that Washington will be willing to give up its interests, positions, words and principles.

    The secretary of state also slammed Netanyahu, saying the leader had built "the most rightwing [coalition government] in Israeli history, with an agenda driven by the most extreme elements."

    Calling the two-state solution as "the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," Kerry said that "if the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic. It cannot be both."

    Kerry's press conference comes less than a month before President-elect Donald Trump steps into office. Trump criticized President Obama over last week's UN vote, saying that the US "cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect." The President-elect has promised to reverse Obama's course on Israel after his inauguration on January 20. Netanyahu has thanked Trump for his support.

    The Israeli Prime Minister's Office rushed to condemn Kerry's speech, calling it "biased against Israel," and suggesting that the secretary of state had "dealt obsessively with the settlements issue," but "almost did not touch on the source of the conflict — Palestinian opposition to the existence of a Jewish state without any borders."

    diplomacy, outgoing, settlements, illegal settlements, Benjamin Netanyahu, Barack Obama, John Kerry, Palestine, Israel, United States
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      "Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is the most right-wing in Israeli history"

      Never thought I would agree with anything from Kerry, a man I regard as pretty ineffectual and uninspiring.

      But he is sure right here.

      Indeed, his words don't go quite far enough.

      It is beyond right wing, it is a fascist government, full stop.

      No matter which criterion you choose for "fascist," Netanyahu's gang of thugs fit it perfectly.

      Killers. Thieves. Liars. Warlovers. Racists.
      marcanhalt
      Russia "annexed" Crimea. Crimea is now an "occupied territory". Russia has been sanctioned by the EU which involves 28 countries. The US has sanctioned Russian alongside of its "allies".

      Israel has annexed Palestinian territory. It is occupying that land with some of the most advanced military supplies and CIA technology not available to any other country, even SA or E who are the US's two next military beneficiaries of US foreign aid.

      Where are the same severe sanctions? Why isn't Israel rolling and sweating in their beds at night? Are we afraid of violating their human 'human shield' of their "victim's card"? Or are we just afraid that they will murder anyone that dares take a stand against, first, their manipulations, and, second, their ruthlessness that will murder anyone in their way?

      Obama, Kerry, et al., are frustrated and they have nothing to lose at this point. That does not mean these two men's children are not at risk, however.
      marcanhaltin reply toJOHN CHUCKMAN(Show commentHide comment)
      JOHN CHUCKMAN, "(R)ight wing, it is a fascist government" does not explain Zionism, and neither does "the only democracy in the Middle East."
