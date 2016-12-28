Daesh Militants Execute Three People Near Iraqi Kirkuk City

© AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban Daesh Militants Capture 35 Former Iraqi Intelligence Officers in Kirkuk Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) militants in Iraq executed three men near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk and detained another five in Mosul on Wednesday, local media reported, citing civilian and police sources.

The extremist group executed three young men by firing squad in al-Abbasi area, the city of Hawija, west of Kirkuk, accusing them of collaboration with security authorities, the Iraqi News portal reported, citing police sources.

In Mosul, the group reportedly detained five men for possessing some of the "consolation letters" air-dropped by Iraqi forces on the city to morally support civilians and to assure them of near victory over Daesh. The source stated that Daesh had prohibited the possession of the letters.

Iraq has been suffering from the Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and the United States as well as in many other countries. Kirkuk lies some 108 miles away from Mosul, considered to be the terror group’s main stronghold in Iraq since its capture in 2014. Several areas in western Kirkuk are still in Daesh hold, and the situation there has forced thousands to flee their homes. The group has become notorious for its brutal acts of terrorism and human rights atrocities.

There is no accurate information as to what the total number of civilians executed by Daesh fighters in Iraq and Syria is, but various sources claim the number has exceeded 10,000 in the last two years.

In late November, the US Department of State said that the group had lost 56 percent of its territory in Iraq to local forces backed by the US-led coalition.