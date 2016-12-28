Daesh Militants Execute Three People Near Iraqi Kirkuk City

The extremist group executed three young men by firing squad in al-Abbasi area, the city of Hawija, west of Kirkuk, accusing them of collaboration with security authorities, the Iraqi News portal reported, citing police sources.
In Mosul, the group reportedly detained five men for possessing some of the "consolation letters" air-dropped by Iraqi forces on the city to morally support civilians and to assure them of near victory over Daesh. The source stated that Daesh had prohibited the possession of the letters.
Iraq has been suffering from the Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and the United States as well as in many other countries. Kirkuk lies some 108 miles away from Mosul, considered to be the terror group’s main stronghold in Iraq since its capture in 2014. Several areas in western Kirkuk are still in Daesh hold, and the situation there has forced thousands to flee their homes. The group has become notorious for its brutal acts of terrorism and human rights atrocities.
In late November, the US Department of State said that the group had lost 56 percent of its territory in Iraq to local forces backed by the US-led coalition.
All comments
Show new comments (0)