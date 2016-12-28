Register
    sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on December 25, 2016

    Thou Shalt Not Build Yet: Jerusalem Cancels Vote on Settlement Construction

    © AFP 2016/ Dan Balilty
    Middle East
    A Jerusalem municipal committee canceled a planned December 28 vote on the construction of 500 homes for Israelis in eastern Jerusalem, the city's officials have confirmed.

    The plans had drawn US criticism even before the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding an end to Israel's settlement expansion on December 23, and it has been reported that the cancellation was ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

    In all, 492 permits for new Israeli homes in the settlements of Ramot and Ramat Shlomo, areas Israel captured in the 1967 Six Day war, had been up for approval.

    Palestinian laborers work on a construction site in Ramat Shlomo, a Jewish settlement in the mainly Palestinian eastern sector of Jerusalem, on October 30, 2013
    © AFP 2016/ GALI TIBBON
    Palestinian laborers work on a construction site in Ramat Shlomo, a Jewish settlement in the mainly Palestinian eastern sector of Jerusalem, on October 30, 2013

    "The prime minister said that while he supports construction in Jerusalem, we don't want to inflame the situation any further," Rubin said.

    ​Despite the cancellation, the committee did approve the construction of a four-storey building for Jewish settlers in eastern Jerusalem, close to the Old City.

    A spokesperson for activist organization Ir Amim explained that the request was issued by MALIH 73, a company managed by members of Jewish organization Ateret Cohanim.

    "The building will be erected on a plot sold to the settlers by the Israeli General Custodian, which failed to promote the sale through a public tender process. The permit request doesn't even meet building regulations. Some fifteen Palestinian families in Batan al-Hawa were evicted by Ateret Cohanim during 2015 and dozens of other Palestinian families are threatened with eviction," the spokesperson told Sputnik.

    The approval comes despite the aforementioned UNSC vote, which provoked uproar in the Israeli government.

    The resolution stated unambiguously that Israel must immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem. 

    President Barack Obama speaks to members of the media as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Andrew Harnik
    Trouble in Paradise: Netanyahu Summons US Envoy After UNSC Vote on Israeli Settlements Resolution

    The vote was carried 14-0, and was made possible by the US' abstention in the vote. Previously, the US has vetoed all such resolutions on Israeli settlement expansion.

    In a statement, Netanyahu blasted the "shameful anti-Israel" resolution, and vowed not to abide by its terms. He is claimed to have summoned the US envoy to Israel, and ambassadors of the UNSC member states, in its wake, and vowed to provide US President-elect Donald Trump "ironclad information" the Obama administration was the key driver behind the resolution.

    Salman Harfi, the Palestinian ambassador to France, said if Israeli authorities refuse to abide by the resolution, Palestine will appeal to the Security Council.

    ​In 1979, the UN passed Security Council Resolution 446, which explicitly dubbed the settlements illegal, on the basis the land was seized by Israel in a war, and thus subject to Geneva Conventions that forbid construction on occupied territory.

    Settlement expansion has exploded under Netanyahu's leadership. In June this year, plans to build 15,000 new settler units between the West Bank and al-Quds (Jerusalem) were unveiled. In December, the Knesset debated a bill that would've legalized a further 4,000 units in the West Bank. 

