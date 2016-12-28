Over 1,300 People Detained in 2016 Over Daesh Links Remain in Custody in Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 1,313 people apprehended in Turkey in 2016 over suspected links to the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terror group are still in custody, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the country’s Interior Ministry.
The total number of people detained over suspected terrorist links this year is 3,359, the Anadolu news agency specified.
Among the arrested foreigners, there were Syrian, Russian, Iraqi, Chinese, Azerbaijani, Moroccan, Egyptian, Uzbek and Tunisian citizens.
The Daesh is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, Turkey and a number of other states across the globe.
