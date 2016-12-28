Saudi Monarch’s Charity Collects $39Mln in Cash for Syrians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Saudi monarch’s charity has collected 147.7 million Saudi riyals ($39.4 million) in cash to aid the Syrian people, the government-run news agency reported Wednesday.

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Saudi King Urges World Powers to Stop Bloodshed in Syria

Donations to King Salman’s Popular Campaign for Relief of Syrian People have been made by texting to the Saudi TV channel 1 or directly to designated bank accounts, the SPA agency said.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel reported the king launched the campaign on Tuesday and donated 20 million riyals ($5.3 million). The Saudi crown prince and deputy crown prince together donated another 18 million riyals.