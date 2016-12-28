Saudi Monarch’s Charity Collects $39Mln in Cash for Syrians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Saudi monarch’s charity has collected 147.7 million Saudi riyals ($39.4 million) in cash to aid the Syrian people, the government-run news agency reported Wednesday.
The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel reported the king launched the campaign on Tuesday and donated 20 million riyals ($5.3 million). The Saudi crown prince and deputy crown prince together donated another 18 million riyals.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete For Syria? Really? Or for the Terrorists in Syria? Kids may know better it is for the terrorists. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete BTW-there are no mental patients in the saudi health system, they have all been auctioned off as suicide bombers to the SAME devils who are now contributing to this Syria fund. KSA has taken NO Syrian refugees NOT EVEN ONE !!
peaceactivist2
Drain the swamp