Register
16:45 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria. The billboard (R) reads: We will win despite the global coalition (File)

    US-Led Coalition Carries Out 13 Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Syria’s Raqqa

    © REUTERS/ Nour Fourat
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    13610

    The US-led coalition air forces launched 19 airstrikes in Syria and Iraq against the Daesh targets, according to Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force.

    U.S. Army soldiers move through Qayara West Coalition base in Qayara, some 50 kilometers south of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic
    US Commander: Two More Years to Clear Daesh from Mosul, Raqqa
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (also known as Daesh) carried out 19 airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, including 13 near the group’s de facto capital of Raqqa, Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force said in a press release.

    "Near Ar Raqqah, 13 strikes engaged seven ISIL tactical units; destroyed 11 fighting positions, a surface-to-air missile truck and a radar truck, a heavy machine gun, and a mortar system; damaged two supply routes; and suppressed an ISIL tactical unit," the release stated on Wednesday.

    The coalition conducted one strike each near the Syrian cities of Shaddadi and Deir ez-Zor, according to the release.

    Earlier on Wednesday, media reported that at least 22 civilians had been killed in an airstrike by an unidentified aircraft in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside.

    Footage of Christian Church Destroyed by Daesh in Liberated Town
    © Photo: Youtube/Russian RT
    Daesh Lists US Churches for Holiday Attack Targets
    Six coalition airstrikes near the Iraqi cities of Kirkuk and Mosul engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed mortars, vehicles, buildings and disabling two bridges, the release said.

    The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

    The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Carries Out Nine Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Syria’s Raqqa
    US Commander: Two More Years to Clear Daesh from Mosul, Raqqa
    US-Led Coalition Bracing for Bombing Raids Against Daesh in Syria's Raqqa
    Turkey’s Plan for Participation in Raqqa Offensive Remains Unclear - US General
    Tags:
    airstrikes, war on terror, Daesh, Iraq, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      U.S is passing INTEL to Russia and Russian warplanes are set to start attacking SOON.

      In my DREAMS.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow Queen International Beauty Contest in China
    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok