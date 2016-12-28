US-Led Coalition Carries Out 13 Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Syria’s Raqqa

© AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic US Commander: Two More Years to Clear Daesh from Mosul, Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (also known as Daesh) carried out 19 airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, including 13 near the group’s de facto capital of Raqqa, Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force said in a press release.

"Near Ar Raqqah, 13 strikes engaged seven ISIL tactical units; destroyed 11 fighting positions, a surface-to-air missile truck and a radar truck, a heavy machine gun, and a mortar system; damaged two supply routes; and suppressed an ISIL tactical unit," the release stated on Wednesday.

The coalition conducted one strike each near the Syrian cities of Shaddadi and Deir ez-Zor, according to the release.

Earlier on Wednesday, media reported that at least 22 civilians had been killed in an airstrike by an unidentified aircraft in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside.

© Photo: Youtube/Russian RT Daesh Lists US Churches for Holiday Attack Targets

Six coalition airstrikes near the Iraqi cities of Kirkuk and Mosul engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed mortars, vehicles, buildings and disabling two bridges, the release said.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and many other countries.