UNSC Resolution on Israeli Settlements in Line With Berlin's Position

BERLIN (Sputnik)The UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel's construction of settlements in the disputed West Bank is similar to Berlin's position on the issue, German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Wednesday.

"As for the resolution you asked about, it is, essentially, a reflection of the opinion of the current and previous [German] national governments. It stands for the decision within the framework of the two-state solution, bars Israeli settlement activities and condemns any use of force," Demmer said.

On December 23, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote. The United States was the only country that abstained from the vote and did not use its veto, angering its long-time ally Israel. Germany was not part of the council.

Israel has stated its disapproval of the resolution, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoning ambassadors of 10 of the 14 UNSC member states, shortly after the vote, for separate discussions.