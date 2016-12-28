Russia-Turkey-Iran Brokered Agreement on Syria Brings US' Ploys to Naught

The framework agreement between Russia and Turkey on Syria proposes the end of hostilities in the country starting at midnight local time on December 29.
The truce agreement is subject to approval by the Syrian government and does not extend to terrorist organizations operating in the country.
Should the pact hold, according to Anadolu, the Syrian government and opposition will launch peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana brokered by Russia and Turkey. The bilateral proposal reportedly aims to advance the political process outlined in the UN resolution on Syria.
Commenting on the proposed initiative, Turkish political scientist, Prof. Dr. Salih Yılmaz from Yıldırım Beyazıt University, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences spoke to Sputnik Turkiye about why this initiative might just work.
"During the recent meeting in Moscow, attended by the foreign ministers from Russia, Turkey and Iran, it was agreed upon the advance of a nationwide ceasefire plan throughout all of the Syrian territory," he told Sputnik.
"We are also witnessing the rapprochement between Russia and Turkey over the fight against terrorism," he said.
Dr. Yılmaz further explained that the active cooperation between the two countries has resulted in the heavy losses currently experienced by Daesh and other terrorist groups which are operating in Syria.
He noted however that some of the joint initiatives of Moscow and Ankara are being sabotaged by Washington. Nevertheless, operational intelligence sharing between Russia and Turkey is bringing to naught all the subversive operations undertaken by the US.
He further explained that if peace in Syria is set up on the basis of the territorial integrity of the country, the western countries won't be able to interfere into the processes within the Arab Republic.
Thus, he said, the aim to advance the nationwide ceasefire plan throughout Syria in accordance with the principles agreed upon between the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran is quite feasible. Moreover the joint work is ongoing on a number of other issues, which gives hope that developments can be quickly implemented.
In the middle of January, he said, the Kazakh capital of Astana is set to host peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition, brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey, who, according to the joint statement voiced after the meeting in Moscow on December 20, remain the guarantors of the future peace deal.
With the participation of these three countries, which between them are the only ones able to actually influence the situation in Syria, there is no further need for the services of the US or any other western countries, he therefore concluded.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Unless Russia ends the weapons transit in Syria this will drag ON and ON and ON.
cast235
Russia could had ended this on all Syria. But chose to RUN behind U.S, gift them INTEL , VERY STUPID... And then wait on no end for Kerry ,, We will be with U.S liberating RAQQA.. Really?
In the dreams of some fool politicians.
I would had send 250,000 reserves.. Or entire columns per Syrian City. By now or earlier ALL Syria would had been celebrating.
Instead the Odyssey continues. Russia dragging FEET. And ONLY ALEPPO is on the hands of Damascus. The rest is been sought by LONG ally of U.S Turkey, U.K, France Germ many, E.U, U.S in Raqqa to set allies and split Syria.
they will split Syria while Russia TALKS ON NO END.