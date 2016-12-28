Register
28 December 2016
    Ambulances in a liberated neighborhood of eastern Aleppo, Syria

    Over 270 Injured Civilians From Aleppo Treated in Turkey

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Middle East
    0 4611

    273 civilians who were evacuated from Aleppo to Turkey were now being treated for their injuries, according to the statement of the Turkish government.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Turkish government announced Wednesday that 273 evacuated Syrians from Aleppo were now being treated for their injuries in Turkey, local media reported.

    The government said that of the 273 injured civilians, 39 have died, 38 were discharged, and 98 were sent to hospitals in other parts of Turkey, the Anadolu Agency reported. It added that 116 of the civilians were minors.

    Buses are seen during an evacuation operation of Syrian rebel fighters and civilians from a opposition-held area of Aleppo towards rebel-held territory in the west of Aleppo's province
    © AFP 2016/ George OURFALIAN
    Over 180 Injured Syrians, Including 71 Children, Evacuated From Aleppo to Turkey
    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Aleppo was under full government control with the Syrian army operation to retake the eastern districts completed. Civilians and militants were leaving the city safe areas around Aleppo, amid a ceasefire agreement between the remaining pockets of resistance and government forces.

    On December 23, Maj. Gen. Zaid Saleh, the head of Aleppo's security committee, told Sputnik that over 31,000 militants and members of their families had left eastern districts of Aleppo under the agreement with the Syrian government.

