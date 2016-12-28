Over 270 Injured Civilians From Aleppo Treated in Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Turkish government announced Wednesday that 273 evacuated Syrians from Aleppo were now being treated for their injuries in Turkey, local media reported.
The government said that of the 273 injured civilians, 39 have died, 38 were discharged, and 98 were sent to hospitals in other parts of Turkey, the Anadolu Agency reported. It added that 116 of the civilians were minors.
On December 23, Maj. Gen. Zaid Saleh, the head of Aleppo's security committee, told Sputnik that over 31,000 militants and members of their families had left eastern districts of Aleppo under the agreement with the Syrian government.
