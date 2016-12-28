UN Human Rights Office Studying Reports of Mass Graves in Syria's East Aleppo

–

GENEVA (Sputnik)Throssell told RIA Novosti her office is aware of but is currently unable to verify the reports.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov disclosed on Monday the discovery of large-scale graves in Aleppo containing scores of bodies subjected to torture.

Konashenkov said that the details of the mass graves were being thoroughly recorded as heavy war crimes to be put to maximum publicity.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova vowed on Tuesday to give evidence of war crimes committed by militants in Aleppo the "widest possible publicity."

