Syria Ceasefire Deal Could Take Effect 'at Any Moment' - Turkish FM

ANKARA (Sputnik) — A nationwide ceasefire agreement in Syria purportedly reached between Russia and Turkey could take effect "at any moment," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday.

"The agreements on the ceasefire in Syria could come into force at any moment. Turkey is in favor of a permanent ceasefire in Syria," Cavusoglu said as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

Unnamed sources told Turkish state news service Anadolu that Moscow and Ankara have agreed on the outlines of a nationwide ceasefire plan in Syria for Damascus to consider.

The Moscow-Ankara proposal is said to take effect at midnight local time on Thursday, December 29 (22:00 GMT Wednesday) and would pave the way for intra-Syrian talks in Astana if the truce holds.