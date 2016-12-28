Israel's Security Agency Averts Over 400 Terror Attacks in 2016

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Israel Approves Imprisoning Juveniles Convicted of Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Shin Bet, Israel's security agency, was successful in preventing over 400 terror attacks this year, Nadav Argaman, the service's head, said.

"It is thanks to the quality intelligence, the advanced technology, and the excellent human capital that the Shin Bet this year thwarted more than 400 significant attacks," Argaman was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel newspaper on Wednesday.

Argaman applauded the work of his people, who were responsible for carrying out "unique and unprecedented missions," which allowed for the thwarting of so many attacks.

These remarks were made during a ceremony at Shin Bet headquarters Tuesday, when Argaman was presented with the Prime Minister's Prize for operational-intelligence in 2015-2016.

