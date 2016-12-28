Israel Releases 200,000 Pages of Documents on Disappeared Yemenite Children

© AFP 2016/ Khaled FAZAA Saudi Citizens Injured in Shelling From Yemeni Territory - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik)In early 1950s, hundreds of Yemenite babies and toddlers mysteriously disappeared during a massive immigration wave, with parents being told in most cases that their newborn children died, though no official documents were ever provided. Some families believed their children were kidnapped and sold off.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Israeli authorities made public about 200,000 pages of documents on Yemenite children affair, comprising the results of the investigations conducted in 1967, 1988 and 1995.

"It is difficult to believe that for almost 70 years, people did not know what happened to their children. And as difficult as the reality may be, we are not willing for this to continue," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The decision to launch a website with the related documentation overturned the 2001 decision to keep it secret until 2071.

