Israel Releases 200,000 Pages of Documents on Disappeared Yemenite Children

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Israeli authorities made public about 200,000 pages of documents on Yemenite children affair, comprising the results of the investigations conducted in 1967, 1988 and 1995.
"It is difficult to believe that for almost 70 years, people did not know what happened to their children. And as difficult as the reality may be, we are not willing for this to continue," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the media outlet.
The decision to launch a website with the related documentation overturned the 2001 decision to keep it secret until 2071.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)