Municipality Deputy Chief Killed in Bus Explosion in Lebanon's Northeast

Lebanon Forms New Government Under Prime Minister Hariri

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the National News Agency (NNA), the blast took place in the Hermel town of al-Ain in the Beqaa Governorate.

Khaled Ali Houry, a deputy chief of the al-Ain municipality, is reportedly the person that died in the explosion. His brother Mahmoud is said to be critically wounded and sent to hospital.