Register
07:40 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Destruction in Al Soukari, the last liberated district in Eastern Aleppo

    Russian Sappers Demine Over 2,000 Acres in Aleppo Since December 5

    © Sputnik/ Mohamad Maruf
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    214840

    The Russian sappers have demined an area of 966 hectares in eastern Aleppo since December 5.

    People get on buses to be evacuated from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail
    Militants Left Embattled Aleppo Due to Major Losses - Iranian Defense Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian sappers have demined an area of 966 hectares (2,387 acres) in eastern Aleppo since December 5, clearing nearly 350 kilometers (about 217 miles) of roads of explosive devices, according to a statement by the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation.

    “Russian sappers demined a total area of 966 hectares since December 5, 2016. About 350 kilometers of roads and 2,149 buildings … were cleared of explosive devices. About 14,700 explosive devices were defused, including over 6,700 improvised explosive devices,” the statement said.

    It also added that in the past 24 hours, four schools, nine mosques and one kindergarten were cleared of explosive devices.

    Related:

    German Pacifists Set Off for Aleppo, While Refugees Stay Cozy in Berlin
    Mass Burials of Dozens of Tortured Syrians Found in Aleppo
    Aleppo Citizens Transform Debris of Destroyed Cathedral Into Nativity Scene
    Tags:
    demining, Russia, Syria, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      firefly2377
      So brave each and every one. Your hard work is appreciated by people all over the world who wish you well.
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      Great work! You are saving lives. 6700 are IEDs. Who made the rest and how did they get into the hands that planted them there? This would be interesting to know.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok