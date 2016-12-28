Russian Sappers Demine Over 2,000 Acres in Aleppo Since December 5

“Russian sappers demined a total area of 966 hectares since December 5, 2016. About 350 kilometers of roads and 2,149 buildings … were cleared of explosive devices. About 14,700 explosive devices were defused, including over 6,700 improvised explosive devices,” the statement said.
It also added that in the past 24 hours, four schools, nine mosques and one kindergarten were cleared of explosive devices.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So brave each and every one. Your hard work is appreciated by people all over the world who wish you well. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Great work! You are saving lives. 6700 are IEDs. Who made the rest and how did they get into the hands that planted them there? This would be interesting to know.
firefly2377
Darrell R