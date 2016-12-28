Israeli Media: Netanyahu Under Investigation for Bribery

It is alleged that the Prime Minister accepted bribes in the form of donations during his 2009 campaign.
A spokesperson for Netanyahu denied the allegations, however, calling them “nonsense.”
“Since Netanyahu’s victory in the last elections and even before, hostile elements have made heroic efforts to attempt to bring about [Netanyahu’s] downfall, with false accusations against him and his family. This [latest attempt] is absolutely false. There was nothing and there will be nothing,” the spokesperson told Haaretz.
“On Sunday, police descended on the Defense Ministry to gather information relating to a ship-building contract with Germany, as part of a probe into how negotiations for multi-billion shekel naval deals were handled,” the Times of Israel reported.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit also reportedly instructed his employees to look into allegations that Netanyahu had accepted approximately $1.1 million from French tycoon and alleged fraudster Arnaud Mimran in 2009.
This is not the first time that Netanyahu has faced allegations of financial wrongdoing. He and his wife have previously been accused of spending state funds to finance a luxurious lifestyle.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I thought that was a 'normal' event in politics in the region? :) Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Netanyahu must be running low on bribes that he needs to advertise. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete We MUST understand when the time is UP. Is like a Sheriff that is IRON CLAD. Uses a bat and beat everyone and arrest. After that, and the area is established, he is offered a lavish STYLE. Commerce will offer a mansion, FREE. And even 2% sales of all commerce for 5 years to honor him.
michael
Hermes
cast235
He MUST take it , leave with their gratefulness. Or end in a casket. With MSM demonisation.
Sometimes is WISE to just leave, enjoy life.