Turkey Deputy PM Says Daesh Video Depicting Death of Turkish Soldiers Fabricated

"Trying to demoralize Turks by spreading propaganda through sharing fabricated footage is not patriotic … If we had verified information, we would share it with the public," Kurtulmus was quoted as saying by the Anadolu Agency.
Kurtulmus further condemned the terrorist group's attempts to spread terror through social media, calling the group the "lowest gutter operations" in the world.
The Daesh jihadist group, outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries throughout the world, has taken control of vast areas in Iraq and Syria, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.
