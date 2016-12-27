Turkey Deputy PM Says Daesh Video Depicting Death of Turkish Soldiers Fabricated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The 19-minute video released by the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) on Thursday depicting the burning alive of two alleged Turkish soldiers in Syria was "fabricated," Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Tuesday.

"Trying to demoralize Turks by spreading propaganda through sharing fabricated footage is not patriotic … If we had verified information, we would share it with the public," Kurtulmus was quoted as saying by the Anadolu Agency.

Kurtulmus further condemned the terrorist group's attempts to spread terror through social media, calling the group the "lowest gutter operations" in the world.

On August 24, Turkish forces, backed by US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area of the Daesh.

The Daesh jihadist group, outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries throughout the world, has taken control of vast areas in Iraq and Syria, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.