22:12 GMT +327 December 2016
    People get on buses to be evacuated from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016.

    Militants Left Embattled Aleppo Due to Major Losses - Iranian Defense Minister

    © REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail
    Middle East
    842171

    Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said that the withdrawal of militants from Aleppo proved that they were unable to fight in the city anymore.

    A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/
    Tehran Refuses to Cooperate With Washington on Syria - Iranian Defense Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Militants have left the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, where they have been fighting for years, because of considerable losses during the battle with government forces and their allies, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said.

    "During the battle for [the Syrian city of] Aleppo they lost many commanders and fighters. These losses made terrorists leave Aleppo," Dehghan told the RT broadcaster.

    The withdrawal of militants from Aleppo proved that they were unable to fight in the city anymore, the minister added.

    Dehghan explained the Syrian army at the moment was in a much better shape in terms of morale, organization and training, adding that Russian military support had strengthened the Syrian army in its fight against militants.

    Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Militant Groups Must Launch Talks With Syrian Authorities - Iranian DM
    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring. Over the recent months, Aleppo became a major battleground in Syria.

    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo was over, and that the Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance. On December 23, Maj. Gen. Zaid Saleh, the head of Aleppo's security committee, told Sputnik that over 31,000 militants and members of their families had left eastern districts of Aleppo under the agreement with the Syrian government.

    Syrian crisis, Hossein Dehghan, Aleppo, Iran, Syria
      Michael Calvin
      Don't say Militants, say Us and their Led coalition left there because of major losses
    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      #ModerateSyrianDissidentCommunity / #ModeratePoliticalIslamistCommunity taking a helluvah beating!
    • Reply
      Jonathan Fergusonin reply toMichael Calvin(Show commentHide comment)
      Michael Calvin, 'Moderate jihadist terrorists' (i.e. Washington-approved). ;)
    • Reply
      Amin von Elysionin reply toMichael Calvin(Show commentHide comment)
      Michael Calvin, believe me iran knows that the usa is behind these terrorists but its still the terrorists who fight the war for the usa + lackeys
    • Reply
      copius
      US led terrorists from the same family that is responsible for 911, MH370, MH17.
      All droned.
      911 droned to towers.
      370 droned to Diego Garcia
      17 droned to wrong flight path and height.
      Sorry Obama, we know everything there is to know.
      There is no escape.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      The reason why they left was do to the trio - Assada Syrian army, Russia and Irananian support ....... The west has nothing to do with the liberation of Aleppo. Since the west can't seem to remove Assad , I can assure you they will now ramp up their forces in Ukraine. The west is trying their best to force Putin into making Russia get involved 100 % militarily in the Ukraine conflict in order to show the world that Russia is the aggressor. However Putin has not taken the bait knowing full well what the western intentions are. Putin is patiently waiting for Trump to take office. The last Russian passenger plane that recently went down heading to Syria with the Russian ensemble on board was in now way a mistake. It seems too coincidental how it went down. It looks like a deliberate attempt to make Putin respond to this downed jet. I am sure Putin knows who they are and is buying his time.
    • Reply
      igybundyin reply toAdrienne Adonis(Show commentHide comment)
      Russian artillery can take out any ukie attack without crossing over. Why Russia did not want the rebels to take over a large area. And those handheld SAM's can take out any aircraft since they would not send any advanced aircraft so close as to enter Russian air space... It only takes a minute to cross rebel areas. Rather difficult for fast jets. Heli's and slower jets are sitting targets though for ground crews. So the ukies say out of russian artillery range and just shoot wild and hope they hit something. Rmember, in 1992, th ukraine armd forces were rated higher than the Russian armed forces. In 20 years they have destroyed the 4th most powerful armed forces into like the 50th place while the russian armed forces ave climbed to 2nd place.
