Militants Left Embattled Aleppo Due to Major Losses - Iranian Defense Minister

"During the battle for [the Syrian city of] Aleppo they lost many commanders and fighters. These losses made terrorists leave Aleppo," Dehghan told the RT broadcaster.
The withdrawal of militants from Aleppo proved that they were unable to fight in the city anymore, the minister added.
Dehghan explained the Syrian army at the moment was in a much better shape in terms of morale, organization and training, adding that Russian military support had strengthened the Syrian army in its fight against militants.
On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo was over, and that the Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance. On December 23, Maj. Gen. Zaid Saleh, the head of Aleppo's security committee, told Sputnik that over 31,000 militants and members of their families had left eastern districts of Aleppo under the agreement with the Syrian government.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Don't say Militants, say Us and their Led coalition left there because of major losses Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete #ModerateSyrianDissidentCommunity / #ModeratePoliticalIslamistCommunity taking a helluvah beating! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Michael Calvin, 'Moderate jihadist terrorists' (i.e. Washington-approved). ;) Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Michael Calvin, believe me iran knows that the usa is behind these terrorists but its still the terrorists who fight the war for the usa + lackeys Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete US led terrorists from the same family that is responsible for 911, MH370, MH17. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The reason why they left was do to the trio - Assada Syrian army, Russia and Irananian support ....... The west has nothing to do with the liberation of Aleppo. Since the west can't seem to remove Assad , I can assure you they will now ramp up their forces in Ukraine. The west is trying their best to force Putin into making Russia get involved 100 % militarily in the Ukraine conflict in order to show the world that Russia is the aggressor. However Putin has not taken the bait knowing full well what the western intentions are. Putin is patiently waiting for Trump to take office. The last Russian passenger plane that recently went down heading to Syria with the Russian ensemble on board was in now way a mistake. It seems too coincidental how it went down. It looks like a deliberate attempt to make Putin respond to this downed jet. I am sure Putin knows who they are and is buying his time. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russian artillery can take out any ukie attack without crossing over. Why Russia did not want the rebels to take over a large area. And those handheld SAM's can take out any aircraft since they would not send any advanced aircraft so close as to enter Russian air space... It only takes a minute to cross rebel areas. Rather difficult for fast jets. Heli's and slower jets are sitting targets though for ground crews. So the ukies say out of russian artillery range and just shoot wild and hope they hit something. Rmember, in 1992, th ukraine armd forces were rated higher than the Russian armed forces. In 20 years they have destroyed the 4th most powerful armed forces into like the 50th place while the russian armed forces ave climbed to 2nd place.
All droned.
911 droned to towers.
370 droned to Diego Garcia
17 droned to wrong flight path and height.
Sorry Obama, we know everything there is to know.
There is no escape.
