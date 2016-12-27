Saudi Arabia Should Not be Allowed to Take Part in Syrian Crisis Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia's participation in the Syrian peace process is impossible as Ryadh is seeking to oust President Bashar Assad, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said Tuesday.
"They [Saudi Arabia] are seeking to topple the existing regime. No talks should be allowed with those who are eager to do it. we must give them a decisive answer," Dehghan said in an interview with RT television commenting on the peace process in Syria.
Russia and Iran have been supporting the legitimate Syrian government headed by President Bashar Assad while the western countries as well as Saudi Arabia are backing the so-called moderate opposition and demand resignation of Assad.
