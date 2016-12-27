Tehran Refuses to Cooperate With Washington on Syria - Iranian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran has never coordinated its actions in Syria with the United States and will never do it in the future, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said Tuesday.
"We have never coordinated our actions with the Americans. We will never cooperate with them [on Syria]," Dehghan said in an interview with RT television.
According to the minister, the US-led coalition "has no real intentions" to fight against Daesh terrorists either in Iraq or in Syria.
"Iran does not have troops there. The Syrian Army is responsible for accomplishing tasks in Aleppo," Dehghan said in an interview with RT television commenting on the possibility of sending regular military units to the city to help maintain security.
"If necessary, we can send military advisers there for consulting purposes," Dehghan stressed.
