Iraqi Premier Says Three Months Needed to Eliminate Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said it would take three months to eliminate the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist organization, media reported.
"Conditions indicate that Iraq needs three months to eliminate Daesh," Reuters quoted Abadi as saying on Iraqi state television.
But the real question is how long it will take to eliminate US influence in the region. Because the US influence is the origin of the violence.
