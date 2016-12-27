Militant Groups Must Launch Talks With Syrian Authorities - Iranian DM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian armed groups should start talks with Damascus after the establishment of a ceasefire, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said Tuesday.
"All other armed groups after the ceasefire should begin a political process and negotiations with the Syrian government," Dehghan told RT.
"We cannot allow the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra [Nusra Front] to be parties to that agreement," Dehghan said.
He said Syrian opposition armed groups must dissociate themselves from terrorists after the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire.
