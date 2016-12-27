Syrian Army Presses On With Offensive in Western Damascus (VIDEO)

Offering no respite to their enemy, soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army continue their offensive in the Wadi Barada area of Damascus.

The military operation against positions controlled by Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front) began on Saturday, December 24, after the militants refused to lay down their weapons and vacate the area.

As the fighting in the area intensifies, Syrian soldiers remain determined to drive the enemy back, secure in the knowledge that each new victory helps bring this terrible war to an end.

