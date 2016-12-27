Register
18:49 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    The hall of the UN General Assembly. (File)

    UNGA Syria War Crimes Resolution Aimed to Undermine Damascus Legitimacy

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    523701

    Syria’s Ambassador to China and former Ambassador to the United States Imad Moustapha said that the UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution is merely a continuation of the war against Syria by different means.

    People walk amid the rubble as they carry belongings that they collected from their houses in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    International Watchdog Welcomes UNGA's Resolution to Investigate Crimes in Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution establishing a mechanism to investigate war crimes in Syria is an attempt by Western countries to undermine the legitimacy of Damascus and to negate the success achieved by the country's army in fighting terrorism, Syria’s Ambassador to China and former Ambassador to the United States Imad Moustapha told Sputnik.

    The Liechtenstein-proposed resolution was adopted on Wednesday by 105 votes in favor, with 52 abstentions, while 15 countries including China, Russia and Syria voted against.

    "It goes without saying that this resolution is merely a continuation of the war against Syria in different means. The Western powers along with the oil rich Gulf states are rabidly looking for every possible tactic and venue to, intensify the smearing and demonizing campaign [against the Syrian government], divert the attention from the series of successes attained by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies, and, most important of all, pump more blood and vigor into the veins of the armed terrorist groups," Moustapha said.

    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin addresses the United Nations Security Council during a high level meeting on Syria at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly
    Russia Disappointed UNGA Meeting on Syria Pays Little Attention to Terrorists
    The resolution paves the way for the establishment of an independent panel to assist in the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for war crimes and human rights violations in Syria. In close cooperation with the UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, the mechanism will collect and analyze evidence of violations of the international humanitarian law in order to expedite criminal proceedings in national, regional or international courts.

    Following the Wednesday vote, Syria's Ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari slammed the measure, saying it was contrary to the UN Charter and a "flagrant interference in the internal affairs of a UN member state," as well as "a direct threat to a solution" of the Syrian conflict.

    Imad Moustapha also said that the UN Board of Inquiry’s investigation into the September attack on the UN-Syrian Arab Red Crescent aid convoy in Aleppo failed to name the perpetrator after it found no evidence proving Moscow or Damascus’ responsibility, contrary to the version pushed forward by the West.

    "Had the investigation found the slightest shred of clues that would point to Russia and Syria, the investigation would have continued, given ample resources, and enjoyed great media and propaganda support. However, since it was mostly pointing to a different version of what the Western powers desired, it was brought to an inconclusive ending," Moustapha said.

    Syrian army soldiers patrol the area around the entrance of Bani Zeid after taking control of the previously rebel-held district of Leramun, on the northwest outskirts of Aleppo, on July 28, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ GEORGE OURFALIAN
    Russia, Syria Halt Airstrikes in Aleppo 07:00 GMT Tuesday - Russian Defense Minister
    The UN Board of Inquiry said in a report on Wednesday that it could not identify the attacker and it had no evidence to conclude that "the incident was a deliberate attack on a humanitarian target." According to the report’s summary, aircraft of the US-led international coalition and Russia both had the capabilities to carry out an attack of the kind, while Syria’s armed opposition groups did not have such capability.

    "Now, it will be used and reused incessantly to create a cloud of allegations and insinuations without actually offering any substantiated evidence. The Western media are masterful in playing this game. And the Western leaders will mechanically repeat the allegations without caring for the burden of proof," the ambassador added.

    At least 20 people were killed and 18 of the convoy’s 31 trucks were destroyed in the shelling in Syria's Aleppo province on September 19.

    A number of US military officials have claimed Russia was responsible for the attack. White House Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said the Syrian and Russian governments were the only entities that could have been responsible for it, while Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joe Dunford pinned the blame on Russia despite having admitted he was not sure who dropped the bombs.

    Jean Maurice Ripert
    © AP Photo/ David Karp
    France Wants to Cooperate With Russia to End War in Syria - French Ambassador to Moscow
    Moscow denied the allegations, saying there was no proof to support the claims about Russia’s involvement in the attack, and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

    Syrian diplomat noted that Russia played a decisive and politically necessary role in the operation to liberate the Syrian city of Aleppo, which proved it was truly interested in putting an end to terrorism and the suffering of civilians in the country.

    "The participation of Russia in liberating Aleppo was both decisive and a political necessity… Russia’s large scale humanitarian aid and medical assistance, as well as the pivotal role played in the evacuation process were of paramount importance for discrediting the massive campaign of disinformation conducted by the Western media, and the hysteric reactions of the Western governments to the liberation of Aleppo," Moustapha said.

    The Syrian ambassador added that Russia was not only interested in tackling terrorism in the city at all costs, but also cared for civilians in the war-torn country.

    "Russia simply proved that it was not merely interested in combating terrorism, but equally interested in the welfare and safety of the civilians in Aleppo and elsewhere in Syria," Moustapha added.

    Syrians evacuated from the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo during the ceasefire arrive at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, early Monday, Dec. 19, 2016
    © AP Photo/
    Syrians, Including Former Aleppo Residents, Get Aid, Presents - Russian Military
    Meanwhile, he stressed that although the liberation of Aleppo did not signal the victory over terrorism in Syria, it was a pivotal moment in the campaign to free the country.

    "While the victory in Aleppo does not mean the end of the war against the terrorist groups, it has been such a dramatic and humiliating defeat to these groups that it will mark a watershed point after which the liberation process will gain more momentum and a vigorous thrust," Moustapha said.

    On Thursday, the Syrian army said in a statement it had assumed full control over Aleppo, bringing back peace and security to the embattled city. In accordance with the agreement on local ceasefire, the remaining militants were allowed to leave the part of Aleppo they held control of.

    Russia was engaged in both humanitarian and evacuation operations in the region.

    Related:

    International Watchdog Welcomes UNGA's Resolution to Investigate Crimes in Syria
    Russia Disappointed UNGA Meeting on Syria Pays Little Attention to Terrorists
    Over 35,000 People Left Eastern Aleppo - UN Syria Envoy's Adviser
    UN General Assembly Adopts Draft Resolution to Probe Crimes in Syria
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, UN General Assembly, Imad Moustapha, Syria, Russia, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok