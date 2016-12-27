Register
17:01 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Students in Tula pose for a photo in front of over 500 boxes of gifts for children in Syria

    Russian Students Gather 45 Tons-Worth of Holiday Joy for Syrian Children

    © Photo: Press service of the Tula Region government
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    214781

    Through the month of December, students from across Russia participated in a donation drive to collect gifts for Syrian children. The effort, organized under the 'Children of Russia to Children of Syria' campaign, has culminated in the Russian military delivering over 45 tons-worth of presents to the war-torn country in time for the holidays.

    On Tuesday, a Defense Ministry spokesman confirmed that about 45 metric tons of gifts have been delivered during the course of the campaign, including individualized greetings and a wide variety of presents, which differed from region to region.

    For example, the spokesman said, "students in the Kursk and Vologda regions…collected over a thousand boxes with gifts, including traditional crafts, postcards, and stationery, but also keepsakes specific to those regions."

    Children from the icy northern city of Vologda are reported to have sent a variety of handicrafts, including birch bark boxes, soft toys made out of wool, and ceramic trinkets. Their counterparts from Kursk in the country's southwest, meanwhile, purchased and made gifts featuring the traditional symbol of that region – the Kursk nightingale. 

    Russian children send 40 tons of holiday gifts to children in Syria.

    The gifts, collected all through the month of December, were gathered at the Chkalovsky Airbase outside Moscow, from where they have since been flown to Hmeymim Airbase in northwest Syria's Latakia province. A portion of the gifts was immediately delivered to a school in Tartus, where soldiers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation handed them out students.

    Speaking to journalists, Tartus-based Hashinm Yousef School director Asif Asaad said that the gifts will allow young Syrians to get into the spirit of the holidays. "This raises their morale, and the holiday takes on a positive note. Moreover, this year the New Year and the birthday of the Prophet (one of the major Muslim holidays), will take place close together," the director explained.

    On December 25, a military airplane left Novosibirsk with 4 tons of gifts from the people of Omsk to the children of Syria.

    Thanking Russia for all its help, Asaad stressed that "in this age of evil and injustice, children are continuing to study, to acquire knowledge, and to do everything they can to build a bright future for Syria in the near future. We are grateful to Russia for all the efforts it is making in our country in the military, humanitarian and humanist sense."

    People gather by a Christmas tree near damaged buildings during Christmas eve in al-Hamidiyah neighbourhood in the old city of Homs, Syria December 24, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Twitter Users Surprised to Learn of Syria's Christmas Traditions Amid Mainstream Media Near-Complete Blackout
    The 'Children of Russia to Children of Syria' campaign has enjoyed the support of organizations such as the Suvorov Military School and the Nakhimov Naval Academy, as well as schools from over a dozen Russian regions. Gift bags include something handmade, such as a postcard, applique or an earthenware or plush toy.

    Students also packed in drawings, poems, and New Year greetings. The messages were mostly written in Russian, but the hope is that the positive messages contained within can transcend the language barrier. Gifts also included warm clothing, school supplies, and traditional toys.

    We supported the 'Children of Tula to Children of Syria campaign'; Children from School #5 wrote letters and made souvenirs for their Syrian counterparts.

    Orenburg residents collected tons of presents for Syrian children; residents of the regional center sent the gifts to Syria for the New Year.

    Bailiff's office in Kuzbass [Siberia] took part in the Children of Russia to Children of Syria campaign, collecting children's clothes, blankets, toys and sporting goods.

    The humanitarian campaign was first conceived by cadets in Tula Region. The young people appealed to the region's governor for help in collecting the gifts. In less than a week, the campaign went viral, and was joined by youth organizations, schools and students nationwide. Earlier this month, students from Tula sent off over 500 boxes of presents to the region's local military airport.

    Children from the Tula Region have sent presents to children in Syria.

    From children of Tula Region to the children of Syria

    The 'Children of Russia to Children of Syria' campaign is a take-off of another recent aid campaign, the 'Children of Russia to Children of Donbass' effort, which was created last year amid the civil war in the eastern Ukrainian region.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Social Media Users Surprised to Learn About Syria's Christmas Traditions
    'I Want to Live a Safe Life': Aleppo Children Share Their Hopes and Dreams
    'When I Grow Up I'll Arrest All Terrorists': Aleppo Children Tell Their Stories
    Syrians, Including Former Aleppo Residents, Get Aid, Presents - Russian Military
    Russia Delivers Over 40 Tonnes of Gifts to Syrian Children
    Syrian Troops Discover Bodies of Kids Tortured to Death by Terrorists in Aleppo
    Shocking Video: Syrian Terrorist Sends Young Daughters on Suicide Mission
    Russia's Lesser Known Heroes: Meet the Emercom Doctors Saving Lives in Aleppo
    Tags:
    Children of Russia to Children of Syria campaign, presents, Holidays, gifts, campaign, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Stunning what a wonderful spirit the cultural exchange will have a lasting uplifting and positive effect on not only the children of Syria but the children of Russia too.
      You can see the immense pride in there nation in the faces and the posture of those wonderful Russian kids.

      It would be even more satisfying to see the joy in the faces of Syrian children to.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok