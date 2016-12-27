Register
17:01 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Cities of the world. Baku

    Iran to Prepare Road Map on Developing Relations With Azerbaijan - Minister

    © Sputnik/ MURAD ORUJOV
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 13921

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered to work out a road map on the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi said Tuesday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a meeting at Genclik residence in Baku
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Azerbaijan’s President Approves Baku Declaration on Cooperation With Iran, Russia
    BAKU (Sputnik) Earlier in the day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with the Iranian delegation headed by Vaezi.

    "Mahmoud Vaezi noted that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had ordered to prepare the road map on the development of relations with Azerbaijan, which would also contain the recommendations of the Azerbaijani president. During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of the bilateral relations," Aliyev's press service said citing the Iranian minister.

    Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have been improving since Rouhani became Iranian president in 2013. In an effort to boost relations and regional trade, both countries are taking part in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) planned to link India, Iran, the Caucasus and Russia via a rail and shipping route.

    Earlier in December, Aliyev approved the Baku Declaration on deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia, signed by the heads of state in August and aimed at strengthening cooperation in various spheres, intensifying political dialogue, developing transportation and communication infrastructure.

    Related:

    Azerbaijan’s Leader Hopes to Continue Trilateral Cooperation With Iran, Russia
    North-South Transport Corridor to Benefit Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran
    Iran May Soon Start Pumping Gas to Underground Storage in Azerbaijan
    Tags:
    road map, Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok