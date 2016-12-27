Iraqi Prime Minister Orders Investigation Into Kidnapping of Local Journalist

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Abadi urged guaranteeing the safety of the kidnapped journalist and prosecuting "whoever proved to be involved," the Iraqi News agency reported, citing the prime minister's office.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Afrah Shawqi Hammudi, employed by London-based Asharq al-Awsat pan-Arab newspaper, had been kidnapped by several gunmen having presented themselves as members of the security forces from her home in Baghdad. The gunmen also stole her mobile phone and computer, according to reports.

According to the press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Iraq is considered to be one of the most dangerous countries for the work of journalists. It ranks the 158th out of 173 countries in the RSF 2016 World Press Freedom Index.

