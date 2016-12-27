Daesh Executed Over Dozen Civilians in Iraqi Village in October

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the Iraqi security forces to appropriately investigate such incidents, which could constitute war crimes, and punish the perpetrators.
"ISIS responded to the village uprising by unlawfully executing people captured in the uprising and civilians who weren’t involved… Security forces who capture ISIS fighters should properly investigate their participation in alleged war crimes like these," Lama Fakih, a deputy Middle East director at HRW, said as quoted in the statement.
Iraq, along with neighboring Syria, has been suffering from the activity of the Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and the United States as well as in many other countries. The radical group has become notorious for its brutal acts of terrorism and human rights atrocities.
In late November, the US Department of State said that the group had lost 56 percent of its territory in Iraq and 27 percent of its areas in Syria to local forces backed by the US-led coalition.
