15:10 GMT +327 December 2016
    ISIS Hunters: Ex-British Army Men Admit Preparing to Fight in Syria

    Britain Getting Ready to 'Rival Russia's Success' in Syria

    Middle East
    82510422

    Commenting on reports in the British media that the UK is getting ready to "pivot" its focus from Iraq to Syria and "is preparing to mount a major offensive in Syria next year," Russian security expert Sergei Sokolov has explained to Radio Sputnik the real reason behind this move.

    Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria December 13, 2016
    Aleppo's Liberation 'Delivers a Heavy Blow to US and its Allies'
    The UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) is "preparing to mount a major offensive in Syria next year as it takes the fight against ISIL (Daesh, Islamic State) to the "heart of the caliphate" in Raqqa," British national daily The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

    It quoted senior military sources as saying that from next spring the RAF is "likely to 'pivot' its focus from Iraq to Syria as it seeks to bolster rebel forces fighting Syria."

    The newspaper said that last year the RAF mounted just 60 air strikes in Syria compared to 347 in Iraq. However Britain hopes that Mosul will be "re-taken by spring of next year," which will enable "RAF Typhoons, Tornados and Reaper drones to mount a fresh offensive in Syria."

    Commenting on the above reports, Russian expert from the Federal Information Center Analysis and Security Sergei Sokolov explained to Radio Sputnik that the UK simply wants to rival the successes of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Syrian government troops in Syria.

    "Neither the US nor the UK ask for any permission for such activities or support it with any international documents," he told Sputnik.

    "This is simply an attempt to "balance" the forces in the region which arose after the successful joint military operations of Russia's Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Army of President Assad," he explained.

    Syrian army troops remove corpses from a mass grave (File)
    Mass Graves in Aleppo Fuel Suspicion of So-Called 'Moderate Opposition' in Syria
    The expert is convinced that the British military will go on with their support of the so-called "moderate" opposition rather than fight against terrorists.

    "There is no clear division between terrorists and the so-called "moderate" opposition," he told Sputnik.

    What is portrayed as the "moderate" opposition is nothing but the very same terrorists under a different name, he explained. The UK therefore will be acting in an alliance with the US providing cover to the "moderates."

    Sokolov however suggested that it is the US and its relationship with Russia which will define the developments in the region.

      ivanwa88
      Dumbest predication I have heard all year! if the UK was to support rebels it would mean making mistakes against Syrian forces which would see planes falling from the skies..UK ones! so how is that going to work.

      I'm sure UK would focus on Hezbollah forces who play a key role in offensive attack roles i'm sure Russia would read that one loud and clear and unlike several attacks by Israel slip by through delicate arrangement no such latitude would be afforded the illegal invaders air cover would mean significant losses for UK Airforce and where to then???

      If UK does as is suggested they would be deliberately escalating the situation into a world war scenario.
      The UN needs to nip this in the bud and warn illegal participants of repercussions involving huge damages claims and war crimes the UK has no place in Syria unless organised through the current Government and liaison with Russia.
      sapper
      Depends how many bits fall off the UK planes if they make it to the target!! But which targets?? They seem to be deficient in navigating to the correct targets, ie ISIS!!!
      professor.hornblow
      The RAF is a hopelessly outdated service still run by moustachioed armchair wingcos reliving their Biggles moment.The ageing Tornados are good for target practice, not much else. The S300 will see off any attempt at friendly fire mistakes.
